Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.25. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

