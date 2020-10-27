Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

VNE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veoneer by 86.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 235.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

