VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus Flotek Industries (NASDAQ:FTK) Head to Head Review

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VerifyMe and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $250,000.00 70.49 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Flotek Industries $119.35 million 1.52 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VerifyMe and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83% Flotek Industries -178.19% -29.06% -23.02%

Summary

Flotek Industries beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction and management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

