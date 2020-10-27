Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

VFF opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $325.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

