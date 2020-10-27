Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VC opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

