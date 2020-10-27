Vitru Limited’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Vitru had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Vitru’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

VTRU opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Vitru makes up about 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 2.73% of Vitru as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

