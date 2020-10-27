Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wabash National by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.