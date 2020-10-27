Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,161.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

