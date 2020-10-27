Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

