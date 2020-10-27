Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 467,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

