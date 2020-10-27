Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 16,200 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Discovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Discovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.