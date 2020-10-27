Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

