Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 4,146 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after buying an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.