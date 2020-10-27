Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 8,679 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

