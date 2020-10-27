Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,831 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,491 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

