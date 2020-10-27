Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

