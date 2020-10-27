Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $438,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

