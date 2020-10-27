Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 859.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,366,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

