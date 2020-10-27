Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,703 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

