Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

