Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PPL by 27.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

