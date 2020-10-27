Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 342.53, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

