Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,080,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 282,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.