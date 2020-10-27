Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.05 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

