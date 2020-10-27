Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,274,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 498,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after buying an additional 576,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 810,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

