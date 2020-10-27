Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,097 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.