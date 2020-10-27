Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 459,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,710.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

