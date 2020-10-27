Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

