Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

