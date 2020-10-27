Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $168.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.