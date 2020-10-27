Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 153.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

