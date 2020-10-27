Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 810,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

