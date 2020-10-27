Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,465 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 84.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

