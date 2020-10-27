Welch & Forbes LLC Has $112.90 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $112,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

