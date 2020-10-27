Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

