Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

