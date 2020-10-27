Welch & Forbes LLC Has $207,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,683,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

