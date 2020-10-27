Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,743,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,397,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103,912.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 126,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,522,000.

IWO opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

