Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

