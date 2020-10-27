Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

IAU opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

