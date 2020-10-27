Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

