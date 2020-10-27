Welch & Forbes LLC Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,456.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

