Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

