Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.