Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

