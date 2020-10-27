Welch & Forbes LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

