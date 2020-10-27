Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of VMW opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.