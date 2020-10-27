Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

