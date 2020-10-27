Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,953 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,979. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.