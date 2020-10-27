Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

